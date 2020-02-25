Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea’s Willian in the summer.

The Brazilian international has made 33 appearances for the Blues across all competitions so far netting five goals with as many assists to his name.

According to the Daily Star, Mourinho is interested in reuniting with Willian in North London and Spurs could also make a move for him in the summer. This report also claims that the 31-year-old wants a new three-year contract at Chelsea but the club is willing to offer him two.

Willian has been an important player for Chelsea since joining them from Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring 57 goals while providing 58 assists in 325 appearances across all competitions so far. His current contract expires next summer and he’s yet to sign a new one.

Chelsea currently have the likes of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and later, Hakim Ziyech as their options in the winger department, Hence, there’s a good chance Willian may not be much of a regular for them next season.

Tottenham could do with an experienced winger like Willian although it may not be very easy for him to be a frequent first-team player under Mourinho.