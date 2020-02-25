Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly made a request to the club’s board over the summer transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old looks a top talent after impressing in the Bundesliga, and it would be great to see him in the Premier League in the near future.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho is now pushing for Spurs to sign Upamecano ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, in a deal that could cost around €65million this summer.

Tottenham could do with improving their defence, with this proving a difficult season for the north London side as this group of players that have been so successful together look to be coming to the end of their cycle.

Upamecano could be an ideal long-term replacement for ageing defensive duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, and it would be a huge boost for Spurs to see off other top clubs to land his signature.

THFC are not currently looking like making the top four this season but need to make signings like this to ensure they can get back to competing for a Champions League place and even in the title race as they did under Mauricio Pochettino.