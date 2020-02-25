It was a topsy-turvy evening for Barcelona against Napoli in their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

A terrible first half from the Catalans was compounded by going behind to a wonderful opening goal from Dries Mertens.

Once Antoine Griezmann had fired the visitors level, it was Barca that were in the ascendency, and the final score of 1-1 will likely suit the Blaugrana more than it will the Neopolitans.

However, Sergio Busquets’ yellow card had already ruled him out of the second leg at the Camp Nou, and if that wasn’t bad enough, Arturo Vidal then managed to get himself sent off, thereby ruling him out of the return too.

The Chilean had actually only received a yellow card for a late challenge but was then goaded into using his head in a heated exchange which resulted in a second yellow.

Though Barca should be installed as favourites to go through, with two of their most experienced midfielders missing, it could be an uphill struggle.

Vidal sent off! Barcelona down to 10! #NapoliBarcelona pic.twitter.com/zMnj9rl8zD — The Betting Edge (@thebetting_edge) February 25, 2020

Did Vidal just get 2 yellows in 2 seconds? ?? #NAPBAR pic.twitter.com/wfb2iSgxdL — Rosie Gilbert (@RosieGilbert21) February 25, 2020