Just when Barcelona needed it, Antoine Griezmann handed them a lifeline against Napoli with a well-taken finish to level the scores at 1-1.

Into the second half, the Catalans hadn’t had a shot on goal and toiled for the most part.

A wonderful passing move eventually opened up the Napoli defence and when the ball was centred to Griezmann, the Frenchman made no mistake, slamming the ball past David Ospina.

The away goal swung the advantage in the tie back in the visitors’ favour, and it remains to be seen if that now helps them go on to advance to the next round.

Arturo Vidal saw red in the closing stages though, and along with Sergio Busquets picking up a yellow card which means he’ll be suspended for the second leg too, coach Quique Setien has decisions to make in midfield at the Nou Camp.

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.

