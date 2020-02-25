Although it’s unclear what started the surge amongst Bayern Munich fans outside Stamford Bridge, an unpleasant situation soon developed.

A large number of supporters forcefully pushed past stewards and Police, resulting in a stampede that had the potential to cause serious injury.

The sheer amount of numbers meant that the crowd were far too strong for the amount of security staff present, and try as they did to restore order, it was a futile exercise.

Whether the German club will face sanctions for the actions of their followers will be determined later.

As per the Sun, arrests were reportedly made, although there have been various reasons offered as to what sparked the rush, from ticketless supporters to some objecting to being searched.

Scary moment ahead of the Champions League tie this evening in London, Bayern fans rush the barriers at Stamford Bridge. #FCBayern #CFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/WRlPp4vinB — Charlie Gibson (@CharlieMooseGib) February 25, 2020