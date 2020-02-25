Video: Chelsea’s bad night is complete as Marcos Alonso sees a harsh red card

Of course everyone connected with Chelsea will have to say that it’s not over yet, but their fans won’t be travelling to Munich with much hope after tonight.

It was already bad enough as Bayern scored three goals in the second half, but then Marcos Alonso saw red for this and it does look harsh:

Marcos alonso red card! Sent off for hitting Lewandowski! #ChelseaBayern pic.twitter.com/0A0TOfFdgC — The Betting Edge (@thebetting_edge) February 25, 2020

It seems that VAR felt it was a red card, but if he’s trying to hit him then he would do it with his other hand to make sure it inflicted some pain.

It really looks like he’s just trying to get past him or move him out the way, but the game was already long gone before this happened.