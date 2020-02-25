Video: Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans spot what Mane said to Alexander-Arnold after assist

Liverpool secured a 3-2 win over West Ham on Monday night with Sadio Mane scoring the winning goal in a thriller at Anfield.

It was a real back and forth game between the two sides, with Liverpool falling behind after taking an early lead.

However, as they continue to close in on the Premier League title, they weren’t to be denied by the Hammers as they turned things around in the latter stages.

Mane was on the mark as he tapped home into an empty net after an assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold to make it 3-2, and the Reds star was seen saying something in his teammate’s ear as they celebrated, as shown in the clip below.

Now it’s a great spot in the first place from the Liverpool fan in question, while others are split on what they think Mane said to Alexander-Arnold. Some believe it was ‘love you’, others suggest ‘thank you’.

Either way, it’s just another wonderfully classy gesture from Mane to show his appreciation as he comes across as a very likeable individual and certainly a superstar on the pitch for Liverpool. And clearly, he appreciates his teammate…

Listen closely and you can hear what Mane says to Trent! pic.twitter.com/NVUdSSH2tz — Ciaran (@KlavanDijk) February 24, 2020

“I love you” awww Mane ?? — Julian ? (@Julian_01m) February 24, 2020

I love you — Uncle Ayo? (@Zaddy_Ayobami) February 24, 2020

Definitely says Thank you — MOSTAG (@mostag_mos) February 25, 2020

“I love you” — Chibuzo ‘KingAbsolute’ Anthony (@KingAbsoIute) February 25, 2020