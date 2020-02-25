Video: Jordan Henderson looks restless on Liverpool bench as he’s forced to watch on vs West Ham

Liverpool were without their influential captain Jordan Henderson on Monday night against West Ham, and it perhaps showed in their 3-2 win.

The Merseyside giants made harder work of the victory than many would have predicted, and although they did eventually seal all three points, there was plenty for Jurgen Klopp and his players to work on.

Henderson’s absence in the heart of their midfield was no doubt a key factor, as his energy, leadership and all-round influence on Liverpool has grown significantly over the past two years during their rise and successful run.

It can’t have been easy for him to sit on the sidelines and watch his teammates in action, and the video below certainly shows him looking pretty restless and frustrated over not being involved.

The clip was shown by Sky Sports with Liverpool 2-1 down just before the hour mark, and so Henderson’s mood will undoubtedly have improved as the game went on.

Nevertheless, you can just tell from the video below that he is itching to get back on the pitch, and Liverpool and Klopp will be hoping that happens sooner rather than later…