Video: Magical Lionel Messi dances his way through Napoli defence in Barcelona draw

Lionel Messi wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet against Napoli on Tuesday night, but he did treat us to one bit of superb play in the second half.

The Catalan giants had to settle for a draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie, with Antoine Griezmann grabbing the all-important away goal.

SEE MORE: Concern for Barcelona ahead of El Clasico as stalwart suffers injury against Napoli

Messi was threatening at times, but he wasn’t able to add a decisive touch. That said, he still managed to treat us to some wonderful skill.

As seen in the video below, the 32-year-old leaves three Napoli players scratching their heads as he manages to evade their challenges and set up Arturo Vidal.

Frustratingly from a Barcelona perspective, they weren’t able to add the finishing touch which is ultimately all that matters, but it was a joy to see Messi treat us to some brilliant technical quality and control to show he’s still in a league of his own when he turns it on…