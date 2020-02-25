Video: Portuguese chocolatier makes bizarre looking Cristiano Ronaldo statue

It must be quite difficult to make a statue of any person, but for some reason plenty of people have had a lot of issues trying to make one that actually looks like Cristiano Ronaldo.

The world was traumatized a few years ago when this bust appeared of the Juventus star:

Incredibly it looks like we might have a new contender for the worst Ronaldo statue, after this chocolate version was constructed:

Chocolate Ronaldo: A Portuguese chocolatier has made a life-size chocolate statue of @juventusfc player @Cristiano Ronaldo More Ronaldo news: https://t.co/kXq3p8HoPo pic.twitter.com/HwhgWbOpR7 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 25, 2020

In some ways the actual body looks quite lifelike, but the facial expression is something that could haunt dreams. Hopefully one of his former clubs commissions an actual professional to make one for him when he retires.