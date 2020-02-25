Video: Shades of Dyer and Bowyer as Cardiff players fight with each other following Nottingham Forest loss

Cardiff fans will need to ready themselves for an upcoming explanation of “it just means the players care about the result” but this really isn’t a good look.

The scenes at Newcastle where Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer tried to tear into each other will forever be a great Premier League moment, but this isn’t too far off:

? Cardiff players turned on each at full-time ? Watch reaction on Sky Sports Football & Main Event or recap the action here: https://t.co/vPmVPjForm pic.twitter.com/LX7gCG1llh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 25, 2020

There’s plenty of aggression in there and it’s approaching those scenes from the Newcastle game, so it will be interesting to see what happens now.

The Cardiff manager tried to play it down after the game, but if that happens in open play then they both get sent off. There wasn’t any sign of cards being shown, but this should be open to retrospective action which would be a disaster for everyone involved.