On a night when Frank Lampard might’ve hoped his young Chelsea side could hold their own with European giants, Bayern Munich, he was forced to admit that the Blues were outclassed.

Serge Gnabry’s brace inside three second-half minutes took the game away from the hosts, with Robert Lewandowski’s third the icing on the cake for an accomplished German side.

It gave Chelsea a sharp reality check as to the level required in the latter stages of the Champions League and how much work is still to be done to get back to the top level.

They will head to Bavaria next month with it all to do, and while Lampard did concede that it was a ‘reality check’ for his side, they will have to produce a response and give it their best shot in turning the tie around.

