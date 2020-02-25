Menu

Video: Watch as quickfire Gnabry double leaves Chelsea’s Champions League hopes dangling by a thread

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
We’ve seen over the years how important it is to get a positive result in your home leg of a Champions League tie, so Chelsea are in deep trouble now.

The Arsenal fans may be pleased to see that Serge Gnabry destroyed Spurs earlier in the season, and now his quickfire double has but Bayern in such a great position:

The big problem for Chelsea now is they can’t rely on going to Germany and winning by a large amount, but pushing for a way back into the game could allow Bayern to decimate them on the counter.

You have to think the next goal is crucial now, so it will be interesting to see what Lampard decides to do.

