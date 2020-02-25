Video: Watch as quickfire Gnabry double leaves Chelsea’s Champions League hopes dangling by a thread

We’ve seen over the years how important it is to get a positive result in your home leg of a Champions League tie, so Chelsea are in deep trouble now.

The Arsenal fans may be pleased to see that Serge Gnabry destroyed Spurs earlier in the season, and now his quickfire double has but Bayern in such a great position:

Gnabry loves London! Great work from Thiago and Lewandowski as Bayern slice Chelsea open. Serge Gnabry makes no mistake! pic.twitter.com/eXL8IDbwrm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2020

This is what a player in form looks like! ? Gnabry and Lewandowski combine again brilliantly and the winger is ice-cold with the finish ? 6?? goals in his last 2?? visits to London. And counting. pic.twitter.com/oomdh60PUO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2020

The big problem for Chelsea now is they can’t rely on going to Germany and winning by a large amount, but pushing for a way back into the game could allow Bayern to decimate them on the counter.

You have to think the next goal is crucial now, so it will be interesting to see what Lampard decides to do.