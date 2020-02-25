Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has urged his teammates to be calm ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Both teams play at Stamford Bridge tonight which will be their first meeting since the final at the Allianz Arena back in 2012 when Frank Lampard captained the Blues to victory. Bayern seem heavy favorites to win the tie this time given their current form.

Jorginho has called for his team to not lose their cool if things are going against them. As quoted by Reuters, the Italian international said: “There are two games so we can’t lose our mind and go crazy if something goes wrong. We need to be quiet, be smart. When you create and defend, you need to be more aggressive and have more belief. On Saturday we were helping each other and that’s very important. We need to keep doing this. We need to fight, run, hurt and believe in ourselves on the ball. When we have to defend we have to defend together … that’s what it takes to win big games.”

Chelsea may be playing at home but given their inability to win consistently at Stamford Bridge, there’s a good chance they could lose to Bayern who have Robert Lewandowski at his very best. However, the Blues have a group of good players who could give the Bundesliga side a run for their money on their day.

After tonight’s match, Chelsea next play Bournemouth at Dean Court.