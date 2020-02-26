Menu

Video: Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette responds to major transfer claim

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has given a response to transfer gossip that has emerged regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman is a big name who’ll want to be playing at the highest level, so it’s not too surprising to hear the Times claim he has an agreement to leave Arsenal this summer if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

It seems, however, that Lacazette knows nothing about this agreement, as he appears to quite clearly shut these rumours down in the video clip above of today’s press conference.

Arsenal fans will hope Lacazette is being sincere here, as they could really do without the departure of such an important player after this challenging season.

