Video: Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette responds to major transfer claim

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has given a response to transfer gossip that has emerged regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman is a big name who’ll want to be playing at the highest level, so it’s not too surprising to hear the Times claim he has an agreement to leave Arsenal this summer if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

“No point leaving if everybody is happy with me!” ????@LacazetteAlex denies reports his @Arsenal future is dependant on the Gunners qualifying for the Champions League ? pic.twitter.com/gWP6YngbPQ — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) February 26, 2020

It seems, however, that Lacazette knows nothing about this agreement, as he appears to quite clearly shut these rumours down in the video clip above of today’s press conference.

Arsenal fans will hope Lacazette is being sincere here, as they could really do without the departure of such an important player after this challenging season.