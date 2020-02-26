Arsenal confirm ‘significant’ injury blow for defender Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal have announced via their official website that the injury Sead Kolasinac sustained to his right shoulder during the win against Everton is ‘significant’.

Kolasinac was forced off in the 18th minute of Arsenal’s 3-2 win after an aerial duel went sideways. The Bosnian star was replaced by promising youngster Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal have stated that the 26-year-old will undergo further specialist assessments this week. Mikel Arteta recently admitted that the Gunners aren’t feeling ‘very positive’ about the ace’s setback.

Kolasinac has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season. The former Schalke star has been battling with Kieran Tierney and Saka for the starting left-back spot.

With Kolasinac sidelined and Tierney also recovering from a shoulder injury, it looks as though makeshift full-back Saka will have to deputise in defence for a little while longer.

Considering Saka’s prominent role in the first-team recently, Kolasinac’s setback shouldn’t be seen as too alarming.

The Bosnian’s setback is just another reminder of the injury struggles that Arsenal have faced all season – especially in defence.