Arsenal have reportedly been handed two pieces of good news on the injury front as Mikel Arteta can welcome Kieran Tierney and Cedric Soares back to training later this week.

According to the Daily Express, the Gunners pair are expected to be back in training by Friday, and fans will hope this can mean they will soon be back in action in the first-team.

Arsenal fans have seen little of Tierney since his move from Celtic in the summer, but the Scotland international should still have a fine future at the Emirates Stadium if he can put his fitness woes behind him.

Tierney has long looked a top prospect and he surely still has what it takes to make it in the Premier League or at another major European club.

It may be, however, that his opportunities at Arsenal will become limited with the surprise form of youngster Bukayo Saka since he was moved to left-back to fill in for Tierney.

Soares, meanwhile, was signed from Southampton in January and is unlikely to be more than cover this season, though that could still be a useful option for Arteta to have.