Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette reportedly has an agreement with the club that he can leave in this summer’s transfer window if they miss out on Champions League qualification for next season.

The Gunners have improved since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager, but it still looks a long way back for the club in terms of grabbing fourth place between now and May.

Arsenal may also have a chance to get back into the Champions League if they can win the Europa League, but it seems Lacazette is already preparing for failure in that regard.

According to the Times, the Frenchman has an understanding with Arsenal that he can leave this summer if they don’t make the Champions League, in what could be a huge blow to the north London club.

There are also doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the moment, as also referenced by the Times, and if both strikers leave it’s going to be a hell of a job for Arteta to get the team back on track.

AFC already need to strengthen so many other areas of this squad, so could really do without losing two of their most important attacking players.