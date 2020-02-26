Arsenal reportedly want €25 million for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian international joined Roma on loan at the start of the season and has had a pretty decent spell there so far, netting five goals while providing two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions so far.

A report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that Arsenal want €25 million for Mkhitaryan and Roma would have to pay €22 million since they paid €3 million as a loan fee.

The 31-year-old has done fairly well for the Serie A side this season so far although we would’ve seen a lot more of him if not for injuries. Provided Mkhitaryan consistently does well during the remainder of 2019/20, Roma might be willing to sign him permanently. However, if the Giallorossi refuse to do so, a move away from North London would be best suited for the Armenian international as he wouldn’t find much first-team opportunities under Mikel Arteta provided he stays at Arsenal due to the presence of the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe.