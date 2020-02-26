Buying a house is a pretty big deal in life, so a footballer buying a house near a huge club is always going to raise some questions.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has gained a reputation as one of the best defenders in Europe in recent years, and he’s still highly sought after despite a down year.

The Express reported that Man United were interested in making a move for him this Summer, but there could be a big problem with that.

PSG will need to sign someone to replace Thiago Silva when he moves on this Summer, and reports from France have suggested he’s just bought himself an apartment in Paris:

Kalidou Koulibaly se verrait bien succéder à Thiago Silva au #PSG. Paris a beaucoup d’atouts aux yeux du Sénégalais. Le défenseur de Naples, estimé entre 75 et 80M€, vient de s’acheter un duplex dans le XVe arrondissement. (Le Parisien)https://t.co/Si2trW49aR — Vince (@VinceMalouh) February 26, 2020

Of course it’s possible that he’s just a very rich man who wants a holiday home, but this does suggest he might have an eye on a move to France next season.

It would be a shame for United to miss out on him because he has the makings of the ideal partner for Harry Maguire. He’s powerful and solid defensively, but he’s also good on the ball and has the pace to cover in behind, so he could mask a lot of Maguire’s deficiencies.

The fee of €80m seems reasonable for a player of his standard, but United may have to pull out all the stops if they do want to sign him.