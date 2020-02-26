Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen showed just how much the defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League last season is still playing on this team’s minds.

Watch below as the German shot-stopper shouts at Nelson Semedo to watch out for a quick corner late on in their 1-1 draw with Napoli last night.

Stegen shouting at semedo to look out for corner taken quickly looool pic.twitter.com/3AY6xd0sbn — Aarav (@INDcule) February 26, 2020

Ter Stegen will no doubt remember how Trent Alexander-Arnold caught them out with that last season, passing the ball to Divock Origi for that all-important fourth goal at Anfield.

Barca have had some difficult results in Europe in recent years so will probably be pretty happy to come away with a draw at Napoli.