Bayern Munich’s players seemed to have a pretty wild night before they walked all over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their 3-0 Champions League win.

The Bavarian giants were superb to down Frank Lampard’s side thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski, but rock legend Jon Bon Jovi has shed some light on how they prepared for the match.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the video below, the musician says he happened to be staying in the same hotel as the Bayern players and saw them at the bar.

? “I was in the bar the night before last & the Bayern team were there.” ? “They overpowered Chelsea on whiskey & beer!” ? “The Bayern guys had a good old time & then shellacked Chelsea!”@JonBonJovi shared a hotel with Bayern this week & had some insider gossip ? pic.twitter.com/zUmHWgWvSJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 26, 2020

He claims they were enjoying themselves and drinking whiskey and beer before somehow putting Chelsea to the sword.

He joked that this must put the Chelsea players’ drinking habits into question if they were that much worse than Bayern the following night!