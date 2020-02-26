Video: Cardiff players get in a scrap with each other after defeat to Nottingham Forest

Cardiff City duo Leandro Bacuna and Callum Paterson embarrassed their club by getting into a scrap with each other on the pitch last night.

The Welsh side lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and frustrations clearly bubbled over at the end as these two had to be separated by their other team-mates.

That is not what you want to see…? Things got very heated between Cardiff City TEAMMATES Leandro Bacuna and Callum Paterson following the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest! ? Watch Championship highlights here: https://t.co/LZLOSvLzMJ pic.twitter.com/JKz026fMZh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 26, 2020

It’s not entirely clear what happened in particular that got these two so wound up at each other, but it’s not the kind of thing Cardiff fans will want to see from their players.

Team-mates have clashed before, but these things really need to be kept behind closed doors.