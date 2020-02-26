Menu

Video: Cardiff players get in a scrap with each other after defeat to Nottingham Forest

Cardiff City FC
Cardiff City duo Leandro Bacuna and Callum Paterson embarrassed their club by getting into a scrap with each other on the pitch last night.

The Welsh side lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and frustrations clearly bubbled over at the end as these two had to be separated by their other team-mates.

It’s not entirely clear what happened in particular that got these two so wound up at each other, but it’s not the kind of thing Cardiff fans will want to see from their players.

Team-mates have clashed before, but these things really need to be kept behind closed doors.