Frank Lampard’s first season as Chelsea manager was never going to be easy, but last night’s 3-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich could really get alarm bells ringing.

While the Blues were never favourites for this game, you would still have expected them to put up a better fight than they did against Bayern, but are now all but out after conceding three away goals and providing nothing at the other end.

The 3-0 hammering at Stamford Bridge also means Chelsea have now lost eight home games this season – their worst run in a single campaign since all the way back in 1985/86.

Chelsea have lost eight home games for the first season since 1985/86. pic.twitter.com/lM84vqsVvy — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 26, 2020

This is far from good enough from CFC, who could be forgiven for losing at home to Bayern last night if they hadn’t already suffered surprise home defeats to the likes of Bournemouth, West Ham and Southampton this season.

Lampard is an inexperienced manager with a youthful squad that surely needs more investment after their summer transfer ban last year, but results like this could mean he won’t get much more time to prove himself at a demanding club like Chelsea.