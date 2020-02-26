Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga and €30 million in exchange for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Slovenian international has established himself as one of best keepers in the world thanks to his performances for Los Rojiblancos. Atleti have the second-best defensive record in the La Liga this season so far with only 18 goals conceded and Oblak has been a key reason behind this. He has kept 11 clean sheets in the league and 16 in 2019/20.

According to Spanish television show El Chiringuito TV, Chelsea are interested in signing Oblak and are willing to offer €30 million and Kepa in exchange for him.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table but have been a bit shaky at the back. Kepa has struggled for consistency which has seen him be omitted from the starting lineup for Chelsea’s last few games. They need a new keeper and Oblak would undoubtedly be a fine option.

The Slovenian international is currently valued at €100 million according to Transfermarkt and Atleti might have a similar valuation. Hence, €30 million and Kepa doesn’t seem the kind of offer agreeable for someone of Oblak’s stature.

Even if Chelsea tabled a better bid for the 27-year-old, Los Rojiblancos might reject it as they would be far from willing to let go of him.