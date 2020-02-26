Confusion as reports claim Alexis Sanchez has been affected by the Coronavirus

We’ve all seen how quickly news can spread , but it appears this might be down to some poor translation rather than actual fact.

A report from CDF seemed to indicate that Alexis Sanchez had been affected by the Coronavirus which has now spread to Europe, but it doesn’t sound like he actually has the disease.

The truth appears to be that Inter Milan as a club have been affected due to upcoming games needing to be played behind closed doors, but it really must be stressed that no Inter players have been confirmed to have the virus for now.

That didn’t stop some of the hysteria spreading on Twitter:

Alexis Sanchez has NOT been infected by #coronavirus. This report is just about Inter’s Europa League fixture being played behind closed doors due to the virus. https://t.co/E9smFF5hNm — United District (@UtdDistrict) February 26, 2020

Alexis Sanchez doesnt have coronavirus. It’s just a poorly translated article from Chile — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 26, 2020

What is this news about Alexis Sanchez and coronavirus?? — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) February 26, 2020

Guys this does not say Alexis has coronavirus. It says “coronavirus affects Alexis Sanchez’ Inter Milan”, because they play without supporters on Thursday. It’s a chilean paper, for them, Inter is Alexis’ team. https://t.co/LK11XZfpCO — Bloemy (@ybthebest) February 26, 2020

Alexis Sanchez has coronavirus?!? Surely it’s not true but if it is ? — Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) February 26, 2020

It seems the original source is a badly translated article from Chile which would also explain why there was so much focus on Sanchez rather than Inter.

It’s obviously a very serious situation in Italy just now with the virus spreading, but thankfully it appears the Man United loanee is fine and doesn’t actually have it.