Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The German international has been in fine form this season, netting 27 goals while providing 11 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side. Werner has been linked to Liverpool lately with Sky Sports claiming that the 23-year-old wants to join the Reds but it all depends whether Jurgen Klopp wants the club to trigger his £50 million release clause.

However, Italian newspaper Tuttosport (as cited by Goal Italy) claims that Inter are interested in signing the Bundesliga striker. The report also suggests that Werner is among the players the Nerazzurri have identified as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez if he joins Barcelona with the others being Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Martial.

Provided neither of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino leave Liverpool, it’ll be hard for the 23-year-old to be a starter at the Reds if he joins them. In that case, Inter would be a suitable destination, especially if Martinez leaves the club. He could forge a pretty strong attacking partnership with Romelu Lukaku.