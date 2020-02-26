Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs who have been offered the chance to sign RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg for just €20million in this summer’s transfer window.

The Sweden international has shone for much of his time with Leipzig, but has recently found himself out of favour with manager Julian Nagelsmann.

This has led to speculation that Forsberg could now be on his way out of the Bundesliga club, with the Premier League a possible next destination for him.

According to the print edition of Sport Bild, as translated by Sport Witness, Forsberg has been offered to Man Utd and Arsenal, as well as to Tottenham, Leicester City and Everton.

It remains to be seen if any of these teams will take a chance on the 28-year-old, but he does look to have the potential to be a quality addition on the cheap.

United still need to improve their attack after a difficult season, with Forsberg likely an upgrade on someone like Jesse Lingard in the final third.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang approaching the final year of his contract, while Nicolas Pepe has been slow to settle in his first season at the Emirates Stadium, so they could perhaps do with another wide-forward coming in.