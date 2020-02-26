Following last night’s win over Chelsea, Serge Gnabry posted a picture on Instagram with a caption which many Arsenal fans will love.

The former Gunners man scored a brace as Bayern comprehensively beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, handing them their worst-ever home defeat in a European match.

Following the match, Gnabry posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption: “London still red” – a dig at Chelsea and a hint towards his Arsenal past.

View this post on Instagram London still red.. #FCB A post shared by Serge Gnabry (@sergegnabry) on Feb 25, 2020 at 2:31pm PST

A few past and present Arsenal players seemed to be pretty glad with Gnabry’s caption. Here’s how they reacted to the 24-year-old’s post. Hector Bellerin replied: “HAHA I LOVE YOU” while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere, Calum Chambers and Johan Djourou all expressed their delight with emojis.

Gnabry’s post shows that he still has admiration for Arsenal. This isn’t the first time the German international has done this as he posted a picture with the caption: “North London is RED” after scoring four away to Tottenham in the Champions League earlier this season.