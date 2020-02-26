Sadio Mane heaped praise on Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for often providing assists.

The 21-year-old has had an exceptional season so far, amassing two goals and 14 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. Alexander-Arnold produced a fine performance against West Ham, assisting two of Liverpool’s goals including the winner scored by Mane as the Reds won 3-2 at Anfield.

The Senegalese international hailed his teammate for often setting up goals for the front three. As quoted by Goal.com, Mane told Sky Sports: “He’s a really good player to be honest. Especially for the front three. He’s always giving us more assists than we give each other. He’s a good lad as well. He’s working hard all the time and he’s listening. He wants more and he wants to progress.”

Arguably the best right-back in the world at present, Alexander-Arnold has been in terrific form for Liverpool and his presence on the right-flank has often been influential for their attack. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see better performances from the England international during the remainder of the season.

After beating West Ham, Liverpool now have 79 points and maintain their 22-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Their next fixture is against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.