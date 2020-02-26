Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole slammed Marcos Alonso for his red card in last night’s match against Bayern Munich.

The Blues are on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League after losing 0-3 to the Bundesliga side at Stamford Bridge. Two goals from Serge Gnabry and one from Robert Lewandowski saw Chelsea suffer their worst home defeat in European competitions.

SEE MORE: Chelsea plot player-plus-cash deal to sign €100m-rated La Liga star

Things went from bad to worse for Frank Lampard’s side as they were down to ten men after Alonso was sent off. The Spaniard made a foul on Lewandowski which was initially a yellow card but after checking VAR, referee Clement Turpin changed the card to red.

Ferdinand and Cole both criticised Alonso for his sending off. As quoted by Daily Mail, the former told BT Sport: “In today’s game it’s a red for retaliation. Waving arms, it’s silly really [for an] experienced player. You can’t be doing that in the game today with cameras all over the place. I thought he was punished deservedly so.”

Cole said: “He’s let his manage down there no doubt. It looked like [Alonso and Lewandowski] said something to each other so there was a bit of malice, bit of venom. He shouldn’t have done that and he’s let the team down.”

Alonso will miss the second leg against Bayern at the Allianz Arena which is on March 18. Having lost 0-3 at home, it seems more than a Herculean task for this Chelsea side to make a comeback against the Bavarians who have a pretty good record at home this season so far.

The Blues next travel to Dean Court for their Premier League encounter against Bournemouth on Saturday.