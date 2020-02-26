“What the f**k?” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic offers to teach Man Utd duo how to score in brutal video message

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sent a brutal message to his former Manchester United team-mates Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

Watch below as the veteran Swede, who’s still going strong with AC Milan at the age of 38, offers to teach the pair how to score after their poor form this season.

WOW: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sent out a message to Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira. ?? pic.twitter.com/lwZgpVSRbl — FootballHub (@FootbalIhub) February 26, 2020

Ibrahimovic is clearly not impressed at their lack of goals, and pulls no punches as he insists he can try helping them to get back on track.

This is pretty embarrassing for two big names at United, who really do need to up their game if they are to make it for such a big club.