Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has fuelled talk that his club could swoop to hire Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola if he becomes available.

The Italian giants only hired current boss Maurizio Sarri last summer, but it’s not been an entirely convincing first season for him in Turin, and few could argue that Guardiola would be a massive upgrade.

The City boss’ future is in some doubt at the moment as the Premier League champions await news on their possible ban from all European competitions for two years.

If MCFC are indeed unable to compete in the Champions League or even the Europa League, it could have huge ramifications for the club and it’s easy to imagine Guardiola and some of the team’s star players might not stick around.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has moved around a lot in his career and it isn’t often he stays with one side for too long, so it could be that a move to Juve in the near future would be appealing.

When asked about Guardiola, Agnelli clearly didn’t rule out a move if the opportunity were to present itself.

“It is heresy to say that you don’t think of Guardiola, but you have to evaluate the moment you are in, like any professional. If someone is happy where he is, it is difficult to move,” he told Radio24, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

City are not having the best of seasons but will hope to put all that behind them tonight as they look for a big result against Real Madrid in the Champions League.