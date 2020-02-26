Juventus have reportedly identified Houssem Aouar as an alternative to Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United midfielder has been linked to the Bianconeri with Spanish magazine Don Balon claiming that the Serie A giants would offer €60 million and Aaron Ramsey in exchange for him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus have identified Lyon’s Aouar as an alternative for Pogba. This report also claims that the Ligue 1 club are expecting offers that range from €60 million- €70 million.

The 21-year-old has done pretty well for Lyon this season so far, netting nine goals while providing six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions so far. Given his current form, it won’t be a surprise if bigger clubs show interest in signing Aouar.

Juventus have some good midfielders in their squad and the Frenchman would bolster their squad. However, Lyon may not be too willing to let go of Aouar who has become one of their most important players and is someone they would need if they are to challenge for the Ligue 1 next season.