Liverpool fans have reacted to a rather strong claim made by their former star Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay international, now with Barcelona, was a big favourite at Anfield during his time at the club.

And, speaking now, it seems he misses Anfield, as he says Liverpool’s fans are better than those at his current club Barcelona.

This isn’t likely to make Barca supporters too happy, but it’s certainly caused a stir among some LFC fans.

I’ve long since ceased to care about what Suarez thinks of Liverpool or its fans! — Andrew ??????? (@_Annibyniaeth) February 25, 2020

After the reception he got and the chant he heard that day, I think he's hurt This is just Suarez trying to kiss and make up — Ron (@Ron44252089) February 25, 2020

Interestingly, many are seeing through it and aren’t too bothered about him trying to get back in their good books now.

It’s fair to say Suarez has been a world class performer and enjoyed a lot of success at Barcelona, but Liverpool fans needn’t miss him now after their remarkable rise under Jurgen Klopp.

No longer interested in this bloke to be honest — Alan Wright (@alanw849) February 25, 2020

He’s not wrong. But I’m not sure if they still love him now or he gets the reception he expects. Good on him to still recognize the fans though. — IamSoca (@T3nity99) February 25, 2020