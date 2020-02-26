Menu

Liverpool fans react to HUGE claim from former Reds star who seems to be missing Anfield

Liverpool fans have reacted to a rather strong claim made by their former star Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay international, now with Barcelona, was a big favourite at Anfield during his time at the club.

And, speaking now, it seems he misses Anfield, as he says Liverpool’s fans are better than those at his current club Barcelona.

This isn’t likely to make Barca supporters too happy, but it’s certainly caused a stir among some LFC fans.

Interestingly, many are seeing through it and aren’t too bothered about him trying to get back in their good books now.

It’s fair to say Suarez has been a world class performer and enjoyed a lot of success at Barcelona, but Liverpool fans needn’t miss him now after their remarkable rise under Jurgen Klopp.

