Video: West Ham ace gutted after shirt swap snub from Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk

West Ham ace Tomas Soucek looked positively gutted after missing out on a shirt swap with the popular Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

As seen at around the 12.14 mark in the video below, the on-loan Soucek asks Van Dijk for his shirt in the Anfield tunnel after the Hammers’ 3-2 defeat in Monday night’s Premier League clash.

Van Dijk, however, has to turn him down, having already agreed to give his shirt to West Ham’s Pablo Fornals.

It’s a hard life being Van Dijk, who must have to turn many adoring fans down like this after his remarkable rise to stardom in his time at Liverpool.

