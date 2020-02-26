Menu

Man United urged to seal quality potential free transfer as these fans purr over masterful performance vs Chelsea

Loads of Manchester United fans were pretty wowed by the performance of Bayern Munich midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara in his club’s 3-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League last night.

The Red Devils could certainly do with a midfielder like that in their squad, with a similar player in Bruno Fernandes hitting the ground running since his January move from Sporting Lisbon while the likes of Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira have struggled.

Alcantara is actually due to be a free agent at the end of this season, and though he’s had his injury troubles in his time at Bayern, last night’s classy performance shows he’s still got what it takes to play at the highest level.

The Spain international was on another level as he dictated the play superbly to help earn Bayern a big win in the Champions League that surely books their place in the quarter-finals before a ball even being kicked in the second leg.

Here’s how his performance went down with Man Utd fans as they call on their club to pounce for him at the next possible opportunity…

