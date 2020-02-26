It’s incredible to think that it was only a couple of years ago when Man United pulled off a massive coup by signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

It was touted as a deal that could have the same impact as Robin van Persie as they looked to win the title, but he’s just been a tremendous disappointment.

He never looked fit at Old Trafford and could only manage three league goals in 32 games, so it was clear he had to move on last Summer.

A return to Serie A with Inter Milan looked like a good move on paper, but again he’s struggled for fitness and form with only one goal in 13 appearances, and it sounds like Antonio Conte is unimpressed.

As reported by The Star, it’s now expected that Inter won’t look to keep him after this season, which means a return to Old Trafford in the Summer.

He’s not shown enough in the past couple of years to prove he deserves another chance for United, but they might have no choice but to keep him around and see if he can prove people wrong.

It looked like United did need attacking reinforcements this Summer, but the return of Sanchez might not be what the fans had in mind.