Man United legend Alex Ferguson listened in on Liverpool row form Anfield dressing room

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson enjoyed listening in on an argument in the Liverpool dressing room at Anfield, it has been revealed.

The Red Devils won a crucial game away to Liverpool in 1997 – a result that proved decisive in the Premier League title race that season.

Following a 3-1 win for United, Fergie absolutely relished listening to then LFC boss Roy Evans lay into his players.

Former Man Utd ace Ronny Johnsen explained precisely what happened in an interview, with Fergie apparently hushing his players so he could really enjoy the moment.

“We came into the changing room and the gaffer came in a little bit late,” Johnsen said.

“We were buzzing and he said: ‘Quiet, quiet!’ The changing rooms in that stadium are very close to each other and you can hear their manager go ballistic and (Ferguson) is like: ‘Listen, you can hear them!’

“I loved it!”