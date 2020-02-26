Video: David Ospina skill leaves Lionel Messi on the floor during Napoli-Barcelona clash

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina left Lionel Messi on the floor last night during the 1-1 Champions League draw with Barcelona.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper showed fine composure and neat feet here to bamboozle Messi, who lost his footing after trying to pressurise the Colombian.

Messi bamboozled by a keeper looool ?? pic.twitter.com/5HK8jUIbrM — Baran (@RonaIdoEdition) February 25, 2020

Ospina wasn’t always the most reliable performer during his Arsenal days, but he’s done a decent job since joining Napoli.

Messi, meanwhile, continues to be frustrated in the Champions League as Barca just don’t look their old selves in this competition.