Video: David Ospina skill leaves Lionel Messi on the floor during Napoli-Barcelona clash

Champions League
Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina left Lionel Messi on the floor last night during the 1-1 Champions League draw with Barcelona.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper showed fine composure and neat feet here to bamboozle Messi, who lost his footing after trying to pressurise the Colombian.

Ospina wasn’t always the most reliable performer during his Arsenal days, but he’s done a decent job since joining Napoli.

Messi, meanwhile, continues to be frustrated in the Champions League as Barca just don’t look their old selves in this competition.

