Real Madrid have reportedly prepared a €70 million bid for Fabian Ruiz.

The Spaniard has done pretty well for Napoli in midfield this season so far. In 31 appearances across all competitions, Ruiz has netted three goals while providing two assists.

SEE MORE: Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Man City: These fans bemoan absence of star

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Real Madrid are interested in signing the Spanish international and have prepared a bid of €70 million for him.

Ruiz has been a key player for Napoli since joining them from Real Betis, amassing ten goals and five assists in 71 appearances across all competitions so far. Given his form this season, there’s a good chance the 23-year-old could be a starter for Spain in the Euros.

Someone like Ruiz would bolster Real Madrid’s squad, especially if Luka Modric departs in the summer when his contract expires. However, Napoli wouldn’t be too willing to let go of the Spaniard who has become one of their most crucial players. Provided he does move to the Bernabeu, it would be interesting to see how frequently Zinedine Zidane starts him.