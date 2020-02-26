It’s still incredible to think that any Liverpool players may look to leave the club at this point, but it’s possible they might feel the need for a fresh challenge.

If Jurgen Klopp can lead his team to an unbeaten Premier League season and also to Champions League glory for a second season in a row, then there isn’t an awful lot else for them to achieve.

In some ways it could be interesting to see how some players perform if they do leave. There’s a feeling that the team and the players just compliment each other so well that it brings the best out of each other, but we won’t know until they move on.

The Express has reported on a possible approach from Real Madrid to sign Mo Salah, but it may depend on Gareth Bale leaving first.

They quote Spanish outlet Eldesmarque in saying that Real do want to get rid of Bale, and they see Salah as the ideal replacement. It’s suggested he would cost around £126m, but it’s not clear if Liverpool would want to sell.

One of the biggest issues with selling a player for huge money is every club knows this and will inflate any prices for a possible replacement, so it would make sense for Liverpool to find a replacement first.

We’ve seen that Real Madrid tend to get their way when it comes to transfers, so it could be an interesting Summer.