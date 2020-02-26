Alexander Sorloth is reportedly on Real Madrid’s transfer radar.

The Norwegian international is currently plying his trade at Trabzonspor on loan from Crystal Palace and has had a pretty impressive season so far. Sorloth has netted 24 goals while providing six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Turkish club who are currently second in the Super Lig.

According to Evening Standard, Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on the 24-year-old who is currently valued at €10 million as per Transfermarkt.

Sorloth has been brilliant for Trabzonspor this season and there’s a good chance he could guide them to their first league title since 1984. Given his current form, the Turkish club might want to sign him on a permanent basis.

It seems highly unlikely that Real Madrid would make a move for the Norwegian striker as they already have Luka Jovic who is a suitable backup option for Karim Benzema. Besides even if the Frenchman departs, there are better options available than Sorloth.