Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry apparently has the same amount of goals in London this season as Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The German international played two games in the English capital in 2019/20 against Tottenham and Chelsea. Gnabry netted four goals against the former back in October in an eventual 7-2 win for Bayern. Last night, the 24-year-old struck a brace as the Bavarians beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Gnabry now has six goals in just two matches in London this season while Lacazette has the same amount of goals in 14 games. The latter’s record isn’t bad for a striker but it just shows how lethal Gnabry has been in England’s capital.

The German international has had a pretty impressive 2019/20 so far, netting 17 goals and providing ten assists in 30 appearances across all competitions so far. Bayern will need him to be at his very best if they are to win the Bundesliga and challenge for the Champions League this season.

Lacazette who was Arsenal’s Player of the Season in 2019/20 hasn’t been as good as the Gunners fans would want him to be, amassing eight goals and three assists in 24 matches this season so far. The Frenchman will be hoping to improve on his performances and will need to do so if his team are to stand a chance of making the top four.