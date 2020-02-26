You have to think that most Chelsea fans have accepted that they’re out of the Champions League after a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich last night, but they now have a few weeks to build some hope again.

It would truly be a result for the ages if they turned this round, but let’s not forget that Chelsea are a good team and if they can score first then you never know.

There’s also some good news for Frank Lampard in the build up to the return leg, after a report from Germany indicated that Robert Lewandowski should miss the game through injury:

Breaking News: @FCBayern will miss @lewy_official for four weeks. The striker is injured at his knee — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 26, 2020

With the second leg due to be played on the 18th of March, that means the Polish superstar should be missing. Even if he was approaching fitness, it would be a big gamble for Bayern to play him with the tie seemingly over.

To make it through you have to think that Chelsea will need to keep a clean sheet, so Bayern missing their best striker is a boost, but it may not be enough.