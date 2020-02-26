Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller couldn’t resist a cheeky little dig at Arsenal after their former player Serge Gnabry tore Chelsea apart with two goals in last night’s Champions League win at Stamford Bridge.

The in-form attacker has been one of Bayern’s stand-out performers in recent times, but was rather bizarrely let go by Arsenal earlier in his career after a lack of impact in their first-team and an underwhelming loan spell at West Brom.

Gnabry has clearly improved a great deal since then, and Arsenal must be kicking themselves for letting him go after watching him shine on the biggest stage and ripping apart their London rivals.

Muller is well aware that Gooners won’t be happy, and he’s been quoted by journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt as saying Arsenal might be asking themselves about Gnabry’s form after two eye-catching displays in London in this season’s Champions League.

Sky Germany presenter: “Serge Gnabry has scored in his last six games in London. That’s crazy, right?” Thomas Müller: “Yeah, Arsenal are perhaps asking themselves that.” pic.twitter.com/2mn5rVfy0x — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) February 25, 2020

As well as his brace against Chelsea last night, the Germany international hit four in a stunning 7-2 win over Tottenham for Bayern in the group stages of this season’s competition.