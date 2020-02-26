Menu

Video: Champions League shock on the cards as Tousart fires Lyon in front against Juventus

The Champions League has become pretty stale this season with virtually nothing surprising happening. The performances from Atalanta have been welcome, but a Lyon victory over Juventus would be huge.

There’s still a long way to go in this one so the Italian side will still be the overwhelming favourites, but this will come as a wake up call:

It’s hard to tell if the goal is a glorious controlled finish or if Tousart gets lucky with the ball spinning off the side of his foot, but we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt here.

Another Lyon goal and this could get very interesting indeed.

