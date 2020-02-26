Video: Ice-cold Kevin de Bruyne scores penalty for Man City vs Real Madrid

Manchester City completed a late comeback against Real Madrid this evening from the penalty spot after Dani Carvajal brought down Raheem Sterling with a reckless challenge.

The referee was left with no choice but to point to the spot after Carvajal’s blunder. Midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne stepped up and sent Thibaut Courtois the wrong way with an ice-cold penalty.

De Bruyne drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Take a look at the Belgian superstar’s strike below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Turnaround complete! Kevin de Bruyne grabs his 5??0??th Man City goal, he won't have scored any bigger! Man City have finally scored a penalty ? pic.twitter.com/RW3cqhbnec — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2020