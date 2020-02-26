Menu

Video: Joey Barton tears into Sunderland for antics and celebrations after late equaliser vs Fleetwood

Newcastle United FC Sunderland AFC
It won’t surprise anyone to hear that Joey Barton has plenty to say after a game, but these words do put a lot of things into perspective.

It’s important to remember that football is really just an escape from life, it’s about joy and entertainment so we can’t just expect the Sunderland fans to sit in silence until they return to the Premier League again.

On the flip side, they were in the top league only three years ago so you have to think the fans would be appalled if you told them they would see jubilant scenes for a late equaliser at home to Fleetwood Town in League One.

Barton gave his views after the game, and you can tell he’s gutted to not come away with the three points:

Both teams are in the hunt for promotion but it’s also very possible that they could meet in the play-offs, which would be very interesting after the events here.

