Video: Joey Barton tears into Sunderland for antics and celebrations after late equaliser vs Fleetwood

It won’t surprise anyone to hear that Joey Barton has plenty to say after a game, but these words do put a lot of things into perspective.

It’s important to remember that football is really just an escape from life, it’s about joy and entertainment so we can’t just expect the Sunderland fans to sit in silence until they return to the Premier League again.

On the flip side, they were in the top league only three years ago so you have to think the fans would be appalled if you told them they would see jubilant scenes for a late equaliser at home to Fleetwood Town in League One.

Barton gave his views after the game, and you can tell he’s gutted to not come away with the three points:

“They drenched the pitch all day because they’re scared of little old Fleetwood Town!” ? Former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton had some choice words for Sunderland last night, saying they celebrated their equaliser like they’d won the World Cup…? pic.twitter.com/Jq81IfWHT5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 26, 2020

Both teams are in the hunt for promotion but it’s also very possible that they could meet in the play-offs, which would be very interesting after the events here.