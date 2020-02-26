Menu

Video: ‘Joke’ – These Man United fans slam Jesse Lingard’s training antics

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard appears to have angered some fans for perhaps having a little too much fun in training ahead of the Red Devils’ Europa League clash against Club Brugge tomorrow night.

The 27-year-old appeared to be dancing around the ball alongside teammate Andreas Pereira. Lingard can also be seen doing a handstand.

Even though the England international has struggled for the Manchester outfit over the last year, are some fans harsh for criticising the ace for having fun in training?

Take a look at the attacking midfielder in training below:

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the training clip:

Is this being blown out of proportion?

