Video: ‘Joke’ – These Man United fans slam Jesse Lingard’s training antics

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard appears to have angered some fans for perhaps having a little too much fun in training ahead of the Red Devils’ Europa League clash against Club Brugge tomorrow night.
The 27-year-old appeared to be dancing around the ball alongside teammate Andreas Pereira. Lingard can also be seen doing a handstand.
Even though the England international has struggled for the Manchester outfit over the last year, are some fans harsh for criticising the ace for having fun in training?
Take a look at the attacking midfielder in training below:
Jesse Lingard working hard in Man Utd training ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/007jNc6WlQ
Lingard training hard ahead of tomorrow's Europa League game. pic.twitter.com/2I45rlhamN
Here’s how some supporters reacted to the training clip:
Guy is honestly a joke
This ain’t it.
He used to be so good, 2-3 seasons ago. What even happened?!
Perform how you train.
I’ve watched this 10 times now and I’ve noticed Ole is literally watching them
Doesn’t help himself at all
That Lingard video of him in training personifies why he needs to be out of United.
I’m all for having fun at work when you’re performing welll – Jesse has consistently under performed at some crucial points
Is this being blown out of proportion?