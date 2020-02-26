Video: ‘Joke’ – These Man United fans slam Jesse Lingard’s training antics

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard appears to have angered some fans for perhaps having a little too much fun in training ahead of the Red Devils’ Europa League clash against Club Brugge tomorrow night.

The 27-year-old appeared to be dancing around the ball alongside teammate Andreas Pereira. Lingard can also be seen doing a handstand.

Even though the England international has struggled for the Manchester outfit over the last year, are some fans harsh for criticising the ace for having fun in training?

Take a look at the attacking midfielder in training below:

Jesse Lingard working hard in Man Utd training ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/007jNc6WlQ — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) February 26, 2020

Lingard training hard ahead of tomorrow's Europa League game. pic.twitter.com/2I45rlhamN — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) February 26, 2020

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the training clip:

Guy is honestly a joke — Benjamin Dean (@BenDeanohimovic) February 26, 2020

He used to be so good, 2-3 seasons ago. What even happened?! — zaid ? (@MUFCzaid) February 26, 2020

Perform how you train. — Brian (@Num1_ManU_Fan) February 26, 2020

I’ve watched this 10 times now and I’ve noticed Ole is literally watching them — AshleyIsYoung (@here4dmemess) February 26, 2020

Doesn’t help himself at all — MasterOrano (@OranoOran) February 26, 2020

That Lingard video of him in training personifies why he needs to be out of United. I’m all for having fun at work when you’re performing welll – Jesse has consistently under performed at some crucial points — Cognac KingPin (@coolinoutwest) February 26, 2020

Is this being blown out of proportion?